Citigroup Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $181.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.76.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $143.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Baidu by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 12,844.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $61,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

