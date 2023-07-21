Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CFG opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

