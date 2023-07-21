Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

