Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.15%.
Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $92.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.
Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Services
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.