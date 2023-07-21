Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.15%.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $92.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.