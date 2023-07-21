Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 237.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
