Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 0.1%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.04). Approximately 190,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,173,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.70 ($1.04).

Civitas Social Housing Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £482.69 million, a P/E ratio of 723.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.97.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.