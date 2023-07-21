Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 32,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Clean Seed Capital Group Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

