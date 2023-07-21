Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 40,220,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.96 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 176,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

