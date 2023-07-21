Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 454,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPF remained flat at $11.52 during trading hours on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

