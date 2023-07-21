Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 454,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBGPF remained flat at $11.52 during trading hours on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.