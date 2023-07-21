Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,445 shares of company stock valued at $35,086,325. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.