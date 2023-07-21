CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,242.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $376.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.