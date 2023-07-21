CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $238.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.