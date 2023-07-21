CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HomeStreet

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HomeStreet news, Director Erik D. Hand purchased 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

