CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

