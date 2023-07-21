CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,540 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.84. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $205.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,773.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,773.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

