CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,579 The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STKS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 4.3 %
ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.19. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
