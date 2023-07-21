CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,579 The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STKS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 4.3 %

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.19. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.