CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 51.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,209 shares of company stock worth $1,106,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

