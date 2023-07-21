CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,274 shares of company stock worth $15,462,812 in the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.