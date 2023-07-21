CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE NXRT opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -524.98%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

