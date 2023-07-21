CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,746,198.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,746,198.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,283. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.