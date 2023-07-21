CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Nature’s Sunshine Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATR. TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,512.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $169,229 in the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NATR stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $14.47.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

