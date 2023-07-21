CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

