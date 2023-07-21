CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of DMC Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in DMC Global by 33.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth $215,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth $292,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $18.29 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $360.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $184.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

