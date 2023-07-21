CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 410,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

