CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

