CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

