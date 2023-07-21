CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,540 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SASR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

