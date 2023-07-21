CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,540 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SASR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.