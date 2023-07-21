CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

CHCT stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $951.80 million, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 620.71%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

