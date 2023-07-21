CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of PRO opened at $34.21 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

