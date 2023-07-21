Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 368,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 119,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 261.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

