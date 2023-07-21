Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the period. Codorus Valley Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,756.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 7,019 shares of company stock valued at $130,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. 14,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,926. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

