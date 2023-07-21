Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $488,457.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $488,457.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $90,546.60.

On Monday, July 3rd, Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $101.26 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

