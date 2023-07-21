Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Decreased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,851 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 6.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $2,921,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,381 shares of company stock worth $32,714,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Barclays cut Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $101.74. 4,955,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,137,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

