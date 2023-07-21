CoinLoan (CLT) Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003148 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $8.99 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars.

