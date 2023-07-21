Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.01 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

