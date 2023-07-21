Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $77.40. 1,278,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,416. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

