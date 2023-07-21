Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Up 0.9%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$141.55 and last traded at C$141.38. 39,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 65,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

