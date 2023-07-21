Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

