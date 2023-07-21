Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after buying an additional 3,398,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

