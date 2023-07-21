Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.