Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $162,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 37.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 165.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.