Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 38,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,514,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,793,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

