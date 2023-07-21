Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

