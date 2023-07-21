Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $62.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after buying an additional 527,764 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

