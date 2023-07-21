Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.
CBSH stock remained flat at $52.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
