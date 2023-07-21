Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock remained flat at $52.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 212,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 420.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 172.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

