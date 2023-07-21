Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

CBSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. 114,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,324. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

About Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 40.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

