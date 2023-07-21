CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 13,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 2,547,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,064. CommScope has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $998.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

See Also

