Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.81. 6,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,050. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $679.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,950.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,950.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $158,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,528 shares of company stock worth $236,668. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $179,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

