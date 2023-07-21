Comparing Willow Biosciences (CANSF) & Its Peers

Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) is one of 236 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Willow Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Willow Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willow Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Willow Biosciences Competitors 242 1053 2235 23 2.57

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Willow Biosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willow Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willow Biosciences N/A N/A -1.69 Willow Biosciences Competitors $713.22 million -$7.63 million 100.27

This table compares Willow Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Willow Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Willow Biosciences. Willow Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Willow Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willow Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Willow Biosciences Competitors -41.49% -365.70% -15.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Willow Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willow Biosciences rivals beat Willow Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

